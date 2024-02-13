1 dead at Beacon Heights house fire

A person was found dead at the scene of a residential fire in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 12110 37 St. was reported at 2:23 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

No details have been released about the person who was found dead.

Three other people got out of the house safely.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 4:25 a.m., however, crews were still on scene at 5:10 a.m., as were Edmonton Police Service officers, and the front of the house was taped off.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein