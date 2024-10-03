Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta

Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.

Officials say the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and RCMP are in the process of dismantling the lab, which is located near Valleyview, Alta.

The search and dismantling of the lab is expected to take several days, police say.

"ALERT’s investigation has identified and shutdown what appears to be a major fentanyl operation. Our team is working alongside public safety partners and chemical experts to remediate the threat," Insp. Angela Kemp of ALERT wrote in a Thursday news release.

"It’s too early to speculate on the scope of its operations, but it appears the lab possesses all the tools, materials, and chemicals necessary to mass produce fentanyl."

One person was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Valleyview is about 100 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.