Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation

An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.

The Edmonton Police Service began investigating Kenneth David Nicholls, 55, in July after receiving multiple reports that he had failed to perform hot tub repairs and services for which he had taken payment.

In August, CTV News Edmonton spoke to two complainants who said they had given him a combined $4,700 before Nicholls stopped contacting them.

EPS said they initially received 17 complaints with an additional 31 people later coming forward.

"This investigation quickly snowballed as more complainants came forward with reports of paying for services they did not receive," Const. Shannon Weston wrote in a news release.

"The investigation revealed that the accused had taken payment for nearly $100,000-worth of services that were never delivered."

Nicholls has been charged with 32 counts of fraud under $5,000, four counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000 and seven counts of theft under $5,000.