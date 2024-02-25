1 dead in 4-vehicle incident that started outside Edmonton Saturday evening
At least one person is dead after an incident involving a number of vehicles Saturday night that started outside the city before ending near 50 Street and 22nd Avenue S.W.
Police confirmed that four vehicles -- a GM SUV, a silver Honda SUV, a black sedan, and a U-Haul truck -- were involved in an incident that left one person dead around 11 p.m.
The silver Honda was apparently driving southbound on 50 Street before its front end was completely demolished.
Robert Cross, who lives nearby, said he had a friend en route to the 7-11 around 10 p.m.
"He sent me a text," Cross said, "because he was on his way to 7-11 and there was a huge police presence blocking the intersection.
Resident Robert Cross talked about an incident that took place near his home Saturday night in Edmonton
"From what he saw, he heard a woman screaming," Cross said, continuing, "which turned out to be the driver of a U-Haul that had crossed a meridian and struck a parked vehicle that was changing a tire.
"Not long after that, a STARS helicopter showed up to take a woman to hospital who had been changing her tire and had been struck by this U-Haul.
"Shortly after that, a passenger got out of the U-Haul, stole the car and drove off," he added, "and about 20 minutes later, (I'm) pretty sure there was a police helicopter just south of us, looking for this car."
EPS media spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said the police department was assisting the RCMP with its investigation.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for details.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.
With files from Darcy Seaton and Evan Kenny
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Ukrainian troops improvising medical supplies: UNIFIER training commander
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
