    1 dead in 4-vehicle incident that started outside Edmonton Saturday evening

    1 person died Saturday night in an incident involving 4 vehicles that started outside Edmonton city limits and ended around 50 Street
    At least one person is dead after an incident involving a number of vehicles Saturday night  that started outside the city before ending near 50 Street and 22nd Avenue S.W.

    Police confirmed that  four vehicles -- a GM SUV, a silver Honda SUV, a black sedan, and a U-Haul truck -- were involved in an incident that left one person dead around 11 p.m.

    The silver Honda was apparently driving southbound on 50 Street before its front end was completely demolished.

    Robert Cross, who lives nearby, said he had a friend en route to the 7-11 around 10 p.m.

    "He sent me a text," Cross said, "because he was on his way to 7-11 and there was a huge police presence blocking the intersection.

    Resident Robert Cross talked about an incident that took place near his home Saturday night in Edmonton

    "From what he saw, he heard a woman screaming," Cross said, continuing, "which turned out to be the driver of a U-Haul that had crossed a meridian and struck a parked vehicle that was changing a tire.

    "Not long after that, a STARS helicopter showed up to take a woman to hospital who had been changing her tire and had been struck by this U-Haul.

    "Shortly after that, a passenger got out of the U-Haul, stole the car and drove off," he added, "and about 20 minutes later, (I'm) pretty sure there was a police helicopter just south of us, looking for this car."

    EPS media spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said the police department was assisting the RCMP with its investigation.

    CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for details.

    This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

    With files from Darcy Seaton and Evan Kenny

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

