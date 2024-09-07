EDMONTON
    • 1 dead, 1 injured after semi and SUV crash head-on near Sedgewick

    A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a semi truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.

    RCMP said the semi and the SUV appear to have crashed head-on around 4:30 p.m.

    The 26-year-old driver of the SUV, a woman from Sedgewick, was killed.

    The 19-year-old man driving the semi was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

    No other details about the crash have been released.

    The Town of Sedgwick is around 160 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

