Alberta dentist facing multiple sexual assault charges in incidents dating back to 2012

An Alberta dentist will appear in court later this month on sexual assault charges.

Shouresh Charkhandeh has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual assault with a weapon, threats to a third party or causing bodily harm.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents that took place between 2012 and 2013.

It's unclear when Charkhandeh was criminally charged with sexual assault.

Both the Edmonton and Calgary Police Services were unable to confirm if their officers conducted the arrest.

In 2022, a hearing tribunal for the College of Dental Surgeons of Alberta (CDSA) found a Dr. Shouresh Charkhandeh guilty of unprofessional conduct in a complaint that included multiple allegations of sexual assault.

According to the tribunal decision document, Charkhandeh was accused of committing the following acts against a staff member:

On or about November 2012, Dr. Charkhandeh kissed or attempted to kiss the complainant, forcibly, or without their consent;

On or about November 2012, Dr. Charkhandeh masturbated in the complainant’s presence without their consent;

On or about November 2012, Dr. Charkhandeh forcibly, or without their consent, manipulated the complainant’s hand to masturbate him;

On or about January 2013, Dr. Charkhandeh forcibly, or without their consent, manipulated the complainant’s head to perform fellatio on him; and

On or about February 2013, Dr. Charkhandeh forcibly, or without their consent, engaged in sexual intercourse with the complainant.

The tribunal, made up of two dentists and two members of the public appointed by the provincial government, ordered that Charkhandeh's registration and practice permit should be cancelled.

Additionally, he was fined $50,000, broken down to $10,000 for each allegation, and ordered to pay 75 per cent of the cost of the investigation and hearing.

Charkhandeh appealed the decision, and on Jan. 19, the CDSA appeal panel confirmed the decision of the hearing tribunal and upheld the order.

Charkhandeh appealed the decision of the appeal panel to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

A decision is not expected before 2025.

According to the Calgary and District Dental Society, a Dr. Shouresh Charkhandeh maintained private dental practices in both Edmonton and Calgary, where he practised dental sleep medicine.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.