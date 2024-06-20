EDMONTON
Edmonton

1 hospitalized after rollover on 76 Avenue

The driver who rolled their car on 76 Avenue near 17 Street in east Edmonton on June 20, 2024, was hospitalized. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) The driver who rolled their car on 76 Avenue near 17 Street in east Edmonton on June 20, 2024, was hospitalized. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
Share

Emergency crews were called to a rollover in east Edmonton early Thursday morning.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle when it rolled on 76 Avenue west of 17 Street.

They were taken to hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown. 

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?

There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News