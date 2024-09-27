No increase in lithium-ion battery fires in Edmonton, officials still encourage caution

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says it hasn't seen a rise in fires related to lithium-ion batteries, but is still encouraging Edmontonians not to overcharge their devices.

The advice comes after Montreal's fire department warned residents not to charge their phones overnight.

A spokesperson for the Montreal fire department told CTV News it has seen 40 fires related to lithium-ion batteries in 2024, up from seven fires three years ago.

"It's an emerging risk that we're really starting to have to deal with," Matthew Griffith of the Montreal Fire Department told CTV News Montreal.

"The battery ends up self consuming and it just continues to burn until all the cells have burnt in the battery," he said. "The reaction is quite violent and rapid."

EFRS says it has dealt with three lithium-ion battery fires this year, 14 fires in 2023, nine fires in 2022 and seven fires in 2021.

"Lithium-ion batteries power many of our everyday devices, but they can pose a serious fire risk if not handled and stored safely," an EFRS spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

"It's crucial to monitor charging batteries and unplug them once they're fully charged. This prevents overcharging, which can lead to overheating and fires."

Other tips for preventing fires related to lithium-ion batteries is to avoid using damaged chargers, faulty batteries, or using incompatible chargers, store batteries in a cool temperature away from flammable materials, and don't attempt to disassemble or pierce lithium-ion batteries.

Fire safety week is Oct. 6 to 12.

Last month the city launched an educational campaign to teach residents about the dangers of improperly disposing of lithium-ion batteries

With files from CTV News Montreal