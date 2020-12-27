EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man on a bus on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 95 Street and 112 Avenue.

A police spokesperson said two men got into an argument on the bus and one stabbed the other in the foot and leg.

The assailant fled the scene, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.