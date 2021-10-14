1 in 10 eligible voters has cast their ballot as advanced polling closes

Edmonton -

Edmonton Elections says about one in 10 eligible voters has cast a ballot during the advanced vote period that closed on Wednesday.

Over 63,500 voters cast ballots between Oct. 4 and Oct. 13.

That figure is nearly a third of the 194,826 votes cast in the 2017 municipal election that drew a turnout of 31.5 per cent.

Polls are open on election day next Monday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.