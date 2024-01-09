EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 in critical condition after northeast Edmonton fire

    Smoke billows from a house at 11844 79 St., which officials believe was vacant, on Jan. 9, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Dave Mitchell) Smoke billows from a house at 11844 79 St., which officials believe was vacant, on Jan. 9, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Dave Mitchell)

    One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday.

    Firefighters were called to 11844 79 St. – which Edmonton Fire Rescue Services believes was an empty house – around 11:25 a.m.

    A total of six rigs plus a winter decon unit were assigned.

    EFRS did not say how the person was injured. CTV News Edmonton saw emergency responders performing chest compressions on a patient who was loaded into an ambulance.

    The adult was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, Alberta Health Services told CTV News Edmonton.

    The fire was out at 2:48 p.m., EFRS said.

