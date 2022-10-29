1 in hospital after early morning fire

A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.

At 4:54 a.m., crews were called to 45 Kingsdale Crescent for a fully-involved house fire.

There were 40 members on scene to fight the blaze, the house next door was also "badly damaged," according to Greg Pollon, a platoon chief with St. Albert Fire. The house the fire started in is considered "a total loss."

One man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 12:20, crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the fire.