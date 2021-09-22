1 in hospital after stabbing in north-central Edmonton

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton. Sept. 21, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton. Sept. 21, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener