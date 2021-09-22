1 in hospital after stabbing in north-central Edmonton

EDMONTON -

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 21 at approximately 6:46 p.m., police responded to the area of 117 Avenue and 97 Street after reports of a man being stabbed.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, although police said the next day he was expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified, said EPS.

Police are investigating