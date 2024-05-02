RCMP looking for more victims after Edmonton man charged with child luring, sexual assault

RCMP are looking for additional victims after an Edmonton man allegedly used Snapchat to lure and sexually assault a youth.

Kendrik Bozman, 29, was arrested on April 24 and is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual assault and luring a child.

RCMP said they searched Bozman's home and vehicle after receiving complaints of the luring and sexual assault of a youth.

Bozman reportedly used the social media platform Snapchat to lure the victim, who he didn't know, using the profile name "Dagshelgr," RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating the possibility that there are additional victims.

"It is not uncommon for perpetrators to utilize alternative social media platforms and different user names," RCMP said in a press release Thursday. "Police encourage parents to talk to their children about this incident and immediately report to the police if there has been any contact with Bozman."

Parents can find resources on internet safety online at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.

Bozman was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Stony Plain on May 8.

Any information about Bozman can be given to Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.