EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Company to pay $200K in connection with death of worker at Tofield arena

    Alberta court
    Share

    A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.

    Global Sports Resources Ltd., which makes boards and glass for hockey rinks and other recreational facilities, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to take all reasonable steps to constrain, retain or protect equipment or material that could be dislodged or moved and injure a worker.

    The Crown withdrew five other charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

    Seven OHS charges were also withdrawn against Reward Construction Ltd. related to the same incident.

    A worker was conducting demolition and reclamation work at an arena in Tofield on March 31, 2022 when a support beam broke free and struck the worker.

    The worker suffered fatal injuries falling from a ladder.

    Global Sports Resources Ltd. has been ordered to pay $200,000 in total penalties, including a $25,000 fine inclusive of the 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.

    The company was also ordered to pay $75,000 to STARS Air Ambulance for operational costs as part of a creative sentence.

    It will also pay $100,000 to the Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association to develop and implement a line-of-fire awareness campaign.

    The OHS act provides for a creative sentence option where money that would otherwise be paid as fines are directed toward an organization or project to promote workplace health and safety.

    Both the company and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News