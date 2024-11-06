Company to pay $200K in connection with death of worker at Tofield arena

A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.

Global Sports Resources Ltd., which makes boards and glass for hockey rinks and other recreational facilities, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to take all reasonable steps to constrain, retain or protect equipment or material that could be dislodged or moved and injure a worker.

The Crown withdrew five other charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Seven OHS charges were also withdrawn against Reward Construction Ltd. related to the same incident.

A worker was conducting demolition and reclamation work at an arena in Tofield on March 31, 2022 when a support beam broke free and struck the worker.

The worker suffered fatal injuries falling from a ladder.

Global Sports Resources Ltd. has been ordered to pay $200,000 in total penalties, including a $25,000 fine inclusive of the 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.

The company was also ordered to pay $75,000 to STARS Air Ambulance for operational costs as part of a creative sentence.

It will also pay $100,000 to the Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association to develop and implement a line-of-fire awareness campaign.

The OHS act provides for a creative sentence option where money that would otherwise be paid as fines are directed toward an organization or project to promote workplace health and safety.

Both the company and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties.