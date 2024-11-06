Alberta will cover increased costs for rural RCMP for another year with review planned

The Alberta government announced it will cover the increased cost of policing in rural areas for one year.

Over the past several years, the cost of policing in Alberta has increased.

In 2019, the province increased funding for RCMP services and later introduced a shared funding model with rural municipalities to cover costs through the Police Funding Regulation.

In 2022, RCMP signed a collective agreement with the federal government, which included a pay raise of 1.75 per cent for each year from 2017 to 2023.

In September, the RCMP ratified a new collective agreement following an arbiter's decision that gave members below the rank of inspector and reservists a four per cent pay increase for two years.

"The expiring regulation would have municipalities seeing a 39 per cent increase in their costs – with no improvement in policing services delivered," said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis. "We know this is not acceptable for many municipalities.

"This cost freeze will give rural municipalities the stability and predictability they need, and it will allow for meaningful engagement between the province and municipalities on equitable support."

The Police Funding Regulation was set to expire on March 31, 2025 and will now last until March 31, 2026.

This is expected to cost the province an additional $27 million.

"We look forward to a comprehensive review of the police funding model with our municipal partners," said Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.

"During our review, we will carefully consider all factors to ensure we provide an updated funding model that is sustainable."

Currently, rural Alberta municipalities pay 30 per cent of front-line policing costs in their areas.

The initial funding model was based on 2018 policing costs and added 285 regular members and 244 civilian positions to the force, according to the province.

"More details about the comprehensive review and engagement opportunities for rural municipalities will be released shortly," the province added.

The Alberta government has talked about replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force in the past.

In March, the province introduced legislation to turn Alberta sheriffs into a new stand-alone police force.