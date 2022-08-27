1 in hospital, RCMP searching for 2 men after firearms incident

Morinville RCMP are investigating after a man was sent to hospital following reports of a shooting in Sturgeon County.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call to assist emergency services responsing to a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to RCMP.

Throughout the early morning hours there was a heavy RCMP presence in the Lily Lake Resort area and residents were asked to shelter in place until around 9 a.m.

A 30-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

As of 8:53 a.m., police were searching for two “persons of interest.” Both people were described as being men in their mid-20s, one with blonde hair and one wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-939-1600 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.