Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday

The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Game 2, also in Vancouver, is on Friday.

Games 1 and 2 are at 8 p.m. MT. Start times for the remaining games have not been announced.

The schedule for the all-Canadian matchup is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m. MT in Vancouver

Game 2: Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT in Vancouver

Game 3: Sunday, May 12, in Edmonton

Game 4: Tuesday, May 14, in Edmonton

*Game 5: Thursday, May 16, in Vancouver

*Game 6: Saturday, May 18, in Edmonton

*Game 7: Monday, May 20, in Vancouver

*if necessary

The NHL released the series schedule after the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games on Sunday night.

In Round 1, the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators in six games.