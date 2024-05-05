EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday

    Vancouver Canucks' Carson Soucy (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) rough it up during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Saturday, April 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Vancouver Canucks' Carson Soucy (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) rough it up during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Saturday, April 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Share

    The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.

    Game 2, also in Vancouver, is on Friday.

    Games 1 and 2 are at 8 p.m. MT. Start times for the remaining games have not been announced.

    The schedule for the all-Canadian matchup is as follows:

    • Game 1: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m. MT in Vancouver
    • Game 2: Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT in Vancouver
    • Game 3: Sunday, May 12, in Edmonton
    • Game 4: Tuesday, May 14, in Edmonton
    • *Game 5: Thursday, May 16, in Vancouver
    • *Game 6: Saturday, May 18, in Edmonton
    • *Game 7: Monday, May 20, in Vancouver

    *if necessary

    The NHL released the series schedule after the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games on Sunday night.

    In Round 1, the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators in six games.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News