1 injured in fire at former Dwayne's Home building

EDMONTON -

Some main roads were closed in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning because of a fire at a former transitional housing facility.

Firefighters were called to the building that used to house Dwayne's Home on 100 Avenue and 102 Street just before 3 a.m.

According to officials, crews had the blaze under control by 5 a.m., but it was not yet out at 6:45 a.m.

One person was hospitalized, but there was no other information about their condition.

Bellamy Hill was closed to traffic at 5:30 a.m., as well as 103 Street between 100 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

The roadways were expected to be open around 7 a.m., but warned were quite slippery and a sander had been called in.