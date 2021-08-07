Advertisement
1 injured in plane crash near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 7:15PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 7:15PM MDT
(File Photo)
EDMONTON -- A plane crashed Saturday evening near Wetaskiwin, Alta.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a plane had crashed and that one person, the pilot, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the incident continues.
No further details were available from emergency crews.
Wetaskiwin is located approximately 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.
More to come…