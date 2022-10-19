1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP

Police responded to a "serious crash" in the Fort Sasktachewan area on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Police responded to a "serious crash" in the Fort Sasktachewan area on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island