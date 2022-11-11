1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton

A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.

RCMP said a 911 call was received at 8:50 a.m. and the collision happened near Range Road 113.

"Officers located the two semi trucks that were involved, completely engulfed in flames, and emergency crews worked very hard over a period of time to extinguish the blaze," Cpl Troy Savinkoff said.

"The blaze was fairly substantial. It involved a semi truck that was hauling some type of poles or pipes and the other was a tanker. So it was a significant collision."

The driver of one truck died at the scene. The driver of the other truck was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and is in serious, life-threatening condition.

Savinkoff said he didn't have the ages or hometowns of the drivers yet. He didn't have an estimated time for when the highway would be reopened.

Witnesses shared photos and videos from the scene showing large flames and thick black smoke.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A fire at a crash scene on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (Credit: Ryan Barnes)

A fire at a crash scene on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (Credit: Madison Sharman.)

Emergency crews on scene on a fatal crash between two semis west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton.)

Emergency crews on scene on a fatal crash between two semis west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton.)