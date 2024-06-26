1 killed in crash in Wetaskiwin County

An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash southwest of Edmonton on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 13 and 22 in Wetaskiwin County.

Police believe a Dodge Ram was headed north on Highway 22 when it collided with a Ford Ranger that had entered the intersection.

The woman, who had been driving the Ranger, died at the scene.

The 36-year-old man driving the Ram was not hurt.