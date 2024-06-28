EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Oilers sign backup goalie Pickard to two-year contract extension

    Share

    The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension with an annual average value of US$1 million.

    The six-foot-one, 205-pound goalie had 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 23 games last season, including 20 starts.

    He made three playoff appearances, including two starts and a win in the second round against Vancouver, as the Oilers advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final before losing to the Florida Panthers.

    The 32-year-old from Moncton, N.B., has a 47-61-11 record over nine NHL seasons with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona, Detroit and Edmonton.

