1 killed, several injured in northern Alta. crash involving log truck

A log truck driver crossed the centre line on a northern Alberta highway before a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, RCMP say.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 40 between Township Roads 690 and 700, south of Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, the northbound log truck crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound semi, which then collided with an SUV.

The log truck also crashed into a second semi and its logs were lost across the road.

The man behind the wheel – a 59-year-old man from Grande Prairie – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other drivers ended up in the ditch, including one who couldn't avoid the logs.

RCMP said several people were hurt or hospitalized, but did not say the total number of people involved.

They are still investigating.