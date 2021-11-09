100-year-old veteran honoured at facility in west Edmonton

EDMONTON -

An Edmonton veteran celebrating another year over the centennial mark was recognized for his years of military service ahead of Remembrance Day.

Ed Moore lives at the Cameron Heights assisted living facility and is turning 101 on Nov. 24.

To acknowledge his birthday, staff at the centre held a small ceremony for him and other Canadian veterans.

“It’s quite a memory,” Moore said.

“Surprising how much more some people remember and other people don’t.”

Staff told CTV News Edmonton it’s an honour for them to be able to support Moore and each one of their residents for Remembrance Day.