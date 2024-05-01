Missing man presumed dead, police suspect foul play

Police are renewing calls for information on a missing man now presumed dead.

Barry Bedard, 41, was last seen on May 2, 2023, near 118 Avenue and 50 Street. He was reported missing 18 days later, and he has still not been found.

Police said Wednesday they believe Bedard is "likely" dead and that foul play is involved.

“While we’ve been unable to locate Barry, we remain hopeful that someone will share information that helps us conclude this investigation and allows us to bring some measure of comfort to Barry’s family," said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem.

Bedard is described as an Indigenous man, 6'2'' tall, and 202 lbs with brown eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos, including "118 Alpha" on his neck.

Anyone with information about Barry or his whereabouts leading up to his disappearance is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.