EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing

    A man was stabbed at 107 Street and 107 Avenue on May 1, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A man was stabbed at 107 Street and 107 Avenue on May 1, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.

    Emergency crews were called to 107 Street and 107 Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

    "The adult male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries," Cheryl Voordenhout of the Edmonton Police Service wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

    "Police are investigating. No one is in custody at this time."

    No further details have been released.

