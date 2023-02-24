$100K fundraiser launched to help settle refugees in Alberta, government to announce more support

The province will announce new supports for Ukrainian newcomers Friday, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of that country.

Alberta's minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism, Rajan Sawhney, and community and social services minister, Jeremy Nixon, are slated to announce the supports in Vegreville east of Edmonton at 10 a.m.

Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

According to a news release, the pair of ministers will be joined by Ukraine's general consul in Edmonton, Oleksandr Danyleiko, and Orysia Boychuk, Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council president.

To date, 2,500 Ukrainians displaced by the conflict in their country have been resettled by Catholic Social Services in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Margaryta Marion, the director of the agency's immigration and settlement service, says CSS receives 60 calls a day from Ukrainians who need help, guidance or support. There are 100 inquiries a week from newcomers searching for housing, whether emergency, temporary, or permanent.

$100K FUNDRAISER LAUNCHED

Currently, there are 25 government-funded hotel rooms for Ukrainians arriving directly to Edmonton — which is nowhere near enough, Marion said during a news conference Thursday morning.

"It's really challenging to accommodate all the requests," she told CTV News Edmonton. "We just try to manage as much as we can and to provide services to as many Ukrainians as we can."

The agency invited media to its office in north-central Edmonton on Thursday to launch a $100,000 fundraiser for its Refugee Relief Fund, which is running "alarmingly low," according to CEO Troy Davies.

"There are few times in the agency's history that have challenged us in the ways that we are being challenged today," Davies commented.

This is why, in addition to the fundraising, CSS is renewing a call for families who are willing to host refugees and help with their most urgent need: shelter.

CSS has three staff working to accommodate requests from resettled Ukrainians, whether it be for accomodation, food, supplies or help navigating the Canadian system.

While Friday marked 365 days since the conflict in Ukraine intensified, demand has not gone away, Marion said.

"It's actually not slowed down, but in fact increased," she said. "It is challenging, and it's emotionally taxing.

"A lot of our staff are actually Ukrainians themselves, recent immigrants who just left Ukraine and are really meeting people from Ukraine who experienced war atrocities, so it's not an easy thing to do."

DIFFICULT TO ADAPT IF CORE NEEDS UNMET: CSS

As of Feb. 16, more than 500,000 applications for immigration to Canada from Ukraine were approved by Ottawa, Marion said. According to stats from the start of this month, 116,000 Ukrainians have made the trip to Canada — including more than 21,000 in Alberta.

"In the beginning, we saw a huge interest in hosting Ukrainians," Marion said. "However, as the war continues, and maybe it's not so much on the news.

"Yes, we hear here and there some new stories about, yes, the war continues. However, it's not the same impact as it was."

To complicate matters, CSS is still receiving refugees from Afghanistan.

"It's really difficult to adapt to your new land and begin to flourish if your critical needs — food, clothing, housing — can't be met," Davies said.

Nataliia, from Kyiv, came to Canada at the end of spring last year. On Thursday, she recalled to reporters what it was like living in the city while air warning sirens went off all day long. While others went to makeshift bomb shelters in basements or subway stations, she was terrified to go outside.

"I was too scared to go outside but also scared to stay indoors," she told CTV News Edmonton. "So it was like a continuous loop of fear."

BATTLING PTSD AND DEPRESSION

In what should've been 13 to 15 hours, her trip to Lviv took three days with roads jammed, checkpoints and gas stations shut down or out of supply. She then worked in Poland as her paperwork to come to Canada was processed.

When she made it to Canada, flashbacks of conflict continued. Luckily, her host family had a retired counsellor who helped her find a doctor and navigate the health-care system.

"In Canada, my PTSD and depression were beating me up, proverbially, every single day," Nataliia said. "I was a test to myself and everyone, a test of patience."

Hearing that CSS is struggling to help Ukrainians seeking safety in Canada makes Nataliia feel even more anxious.

"My own needs are hard enough to meet in Canada because I have to learn everything here," she said, noting she at least speaks English. For those who don't, she said: "That is crazy scary."

Having organizations like CSS set her up with shelter and furniture is critical, Nataliia added.

"When we get help, we feel like we are treated as people."

CSS' Refugee Relief Fund was created in 2021 to help those fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took control. At the time, CSS solicited $60,000 in donations. In 2022, the agency helped settle 2,300 refugees.

CSS is accepting donations through its website or phone line at 780-439-HOPE.