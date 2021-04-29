EDMONTON -- Prison officials seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs in a package outside an Edmonton prison near the exercise yard.

In a press release sent Thursday, Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region says a package was located by staff members near the exercise yard of the Edmonton Institution on Tuesday evening.

The package contained THC concentrate, ecstasy, fentanyl, a cell phone, charging cord, and SIM card.

Correctional Services officials estimate the prison value of items seized to be over $120,000.

Police has been notified and the prison is investigating incident, Correction Services says.

“Correctional Service of Canada is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” officials said in a statement.

The Edmonton Institution is a maximum security prison located in the northeast part of the city.