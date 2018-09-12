

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Developers hope a 34-storey tower will join Edmonton’s skyline in as many as three years.

Urban Capital and Groupe Germain Hotels announced their plans Wednesday for 10145 104 Street: a combination of 136 residential units by Urban Capital, 156 hotel units under Groupe Germain Hotels’ new banner, Alt+, and a double-height restaurant on its ground level.

The group says it is finalizing the development applications and plans to submit them for the city’s approval in the coming weeks.

The property, acquired from their partner, Limak Investments, is currently home to the Blue Plate Diner.

So as long as the proposed Mackenzie Tower waits for approval, Blue Plate Diner’s future remains unknown—but the news isn’t all bad said owner John Williams.

“I think it could be a positive thing for the street as long as the community’s concerns are met, and my concerns are met.”

According to Limak CEO Kamil Issa, “Downtown Edmonton deserves a development project of this calibre. This opportunity brings an exceptional mix of professionals to the city with a vibrant and dynamic vision for the city’s core.”

There are several highrises already located on 104 Street, and just blocks away, there are hotels like Coast Edmonton Plaza and soon a JW Marriott, set to open in March 2019.

But Groupe Germain Hotels isn’t worried about oversaturation.

“I think we’ll fit well… that’s what we’re hoping for at least,” said owner Hugo Germain.

The proposed property will be Groupe Germain’s first in Edmonton, with three hotels already located in Calgary. Alt+ has only one other location in Canada, in Brossard, Que.

Mackenzie Tower is being designed by Montreal’s LemayMichaud. A website for the property advertises floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed ceilings and columns, and European-style kitchens.

Taya Cook, director of development at Urban Capital says the company is “looking forward to bringing our ‘urban chic’ residential designs to the Edmonton.”