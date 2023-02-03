11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
On Jan. 28, Strathcona County Enforcement Services and Strathcona County RCMP responded to a report of an animal in distress.
When they arrived, they found 11 dogs that police say appeared to be malnourished and neglected.
All 11 dogs were seized and transported to the Edmonton Humane Society.
A 26-year-old Edmonton man was arrested, and police determined he was already on conditions not to own or be at a home with domestic animals.
He has been charged with 11 counts of causing animals unnecessary suffering and 12 counts of fail to comply.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Feb. 15.
The dogs are receiving veterinary care and will be put up for adoption.
