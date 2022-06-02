12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday

A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.

Police issued a missing persons notice for Jessie Coyote shortly after midnight. There are no indications of foul play, investigators said.

Jessie reportedly left Aldergrove School on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoodie with "Native Hockey" on it in red lettering, black sweatpants, and white Nike runners.

He is Indigenous, slim, and stands just under 1.5 metres tall (about 4'11").

He also uses the transit system, primarily the #8 bus line, and frequents the Abbotsfield area, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.