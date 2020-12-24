The City of Edmonton issued 120 tickets under the temporary face covering bylaw between Aug. 1 and Dec. 23.

The biggest spike in tickets came Dec. 11-14 in the days after the province announced additional public health measures related to the pandemic.

Tickets handed out on those days are as follows:

Dec. 11 – 12 tickets

Dec. 12 – 9 tickets

Dec. 13 – 19 tickets

Dec. 14 – 11 tickets

A total of 4,006 warnings have also been issued.

The bylaw came into effect on Aug. 1, and mandates that face coverings must be worn in all public places and vehicles, including transit and vehicles for hire. It will stay in place until Dec. 31, 2021, although the city has the ability to repeal the bylaw at any time.