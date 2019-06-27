

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





An Edmonton man double and triple checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket before realizing he had won.

His free play ticket for the June 15 draw was one of two winners for the nearly $30 million jackpot.

Lorne Nakonechny first checked his ticket using the WCLC Mobile app.

“I was sure I was seeing things so I checked the numbers on WCLC’s website,” said Nakonechny.

He won $14,900,823.50.

The winning numbers were 10, 19, 24, 30, 35 and 49 on the ticket he got from the Namao Superstop in Edmonton.

Nakonechny said he’s not sure what he’ll do with his winnings.

The other winning ticket was purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Edmonton or Calgary.

The WCLC said this is Alberta’s 18th prize of a million dollars or more in 2019.