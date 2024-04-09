14-year-old boys charged in 'vicious and unprovoked assaults' at Edmonton LRT stations

Two 14-year-olds have been arrested after what police are calling a trio of "vicious and unprovoked assaults" at LRT stations last week.

On April 1 a 40-year-old man was sitting alone at the Muttart LRT Station shortly before 1 a.m. when he was approached by two boys.

Police say one of the boys pulled out a baton and hit the man in the head with no provocation.

The victim tried to run, but the boys continued to violently assault him.

He was eventually found by police in the area of 84 Street and 101 Avenue and taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:15 a.m. a 27-year-old woman was waiting at the bottom of the stairs at Churchill LRT Station when she was confronted by two boys.

She tried to leave by walking up the stairs, but police say the boys repeatedly kicked her down the stairs before leaving the station.

The woman did not require treatment for her injuries.

While police were at the scene they were approached by a 32-year-old man who reported two boys had tried to pick a fight with him, and had hit him with a baton before leaving the scene.

The man was not injured.

Shortly before 3 a.m. police arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are responsible for the assaults as they were loitering at Churchill LRT Station.

One of the boys has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and assault causing bodily harm.

The other boy has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and breach of conditions of a release order.

Neither boy can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.