EDMONTON -- Alberta post-secondary students will have more internship opportunities thanks to a partnership between the Government of Alberta and Mitacs.

The $15-million investment will create 1,275 internships a year for three years in key economic sectors identified in the Government of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.

These include:

Agriculture and forestry

Aviation, aerospace and logistics

Culture and creative industries

Energy

Financial services

Technology and innovation

Tourism

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization who uses funding from all levels of government to help students gain hands-on learning skills and foster growth and innovation in Canada.

“This funding will help Alberta businesses solve their innovation challenges by connecting them to top post-secondary talent so they can expand their companies, create jobs and grow the provincial economy.” Mitacs CEO John Hepburn explained.

“At the same time, these opportunities provide Alberta students with invaluable practical skills, applied research experience, and business contacts that will help them get jobs,” he added.

The Alberta government has previously supported internship with Mitacs to attract top international undergraduate students.

“This partnership supports Alberta’s Recovery Plan, and helps ensure our province has the talent and ability to get Albertans back to work, meet labour market demands, and give students important experience needed for their future.” Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.

Information on eligibility and how to apply is available online.