17-year-old charged with trafficking pills and syrup in Beaumont and abroad
RCMP officers in Beaumont have arrested and charged a teen they allege was caught with thousands of pills and codeine cough syrup.
Police said the 17-year-old was selling the drugs locally and shipping them in Canada and internationally.
The investigation was launched in August and a search warrant was executed at a home in Beaumont on Oct. 1, 2021.
RCMP said they seized approximately 2,900 prescription pills and more than 1.5 litres of codeine cough syrup.
Police can not release the name of the accused in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the gender of the person charged was not specified.
The teen was released on condition to attend court in Leduc on Dec. 10, 2021.
The accused faces at least 13 charges including traffic, exporting and possession of a controlled substance as well as possessing the proceeds of crime.
RCMP asked for tips about the case. Anyone with information can contact them at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
CMA president decries 'gaslighting' of health-care workers over toll of COVID-19
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says provinces like Alberta are 'gaslighting' health-care workers over the toll the COVID-19 crisis is taking on the health-care system.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
71 cats, kittens seized from motorhomes in 'hoarding situation' near Squamish, B.C.
The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, the Concordia professor who touched hearts sharing her story on Twitter as she became a fundraising force, has died.
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough
The World Health Organization says the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate data breach involving vaccine verification app PORTpass
Calgary police say its cybersecurity team is investigating after the Calgary-based vaccine verification app PORTpass left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public last week.
-
Man suffers serious burns, cat and 10 snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
-
U.S. forest fires, Sask. blaze brings smoke into Alberta
Fall is turning out to be similar to this summer in Alberta as wildfire smoke is leaving a stinky smell on the air.
Saskatoon
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
'Come home as soon as you can': Saskatoon family not giving up on finding missing man
In hopes of finding him, Shawn Wiebe's family has been taking his devoted dog for rides in areas where they believe he might be.
-
Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
Regina
-
Passing the torch: A new era at North Central Family Centre as founder Sandy Wankel retires
Almost 20 years after opening the North Central Family Centre, Sandy Wankel is getting set to retire, allowing room for the people she once mentored to take over.
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU
Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one deathinvolvinga person in their 90s.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries exempt from new domestic travel vaccine requirements
BC Ferries, a key aspect of British Columbia’s travel infrastructure, is exempt from new federally-mandated requirements for full vaccination, even though it’s regulated by Transport Canada.
-
Series of attacks: 3 men stabbed in 2 days in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Vancouver police say three men have been stabbed in a series of attacks that began on the city's Downtown Eastside Tuesday afternoon.
-
Witnesses sought in West End 'stranger attack' that left man with fractured jaw, police say
Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a "completely random" attack in the city's West End last month left one man with serious injuries to his face.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Telus experiencing widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are experiencing a widespread wireless outage, the company says.
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Winnipeg
-
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Manitoba finalizes process for medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba has officially finalized how Manitobans can apply for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Expect delays: BC Ferries warns busy Thanksgiving weekend ahead
Ferry travellers to and from Vancouver Island should expect delays this holiday weekend as a combination of increased traffic and a broken vessel will make for rough sailing ahead.
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
New B.C. training program for commercial truckers boosts skills, safety: ministry
The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province's new mandatory entry-level training program.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Telus experiencing widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are experiencing a widespread wireless outage, the company says.
-
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
Ford declines Opposition call to review PC caucus medical exemptions
Premier Doug Ford says he won't get involved in people's personal medical records.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, the Concordia professor who touched hearts sharing her story on Twitter as she became a fundraising force, has died.
-
'Such conduct must be bluntly condemned': Judge orders woman to pay $15,000 in damages for racist rant in Quebec restaurant
'Everything indicates that Ms. Bédard-Lafrance intended to humiliate Ms. Amer whom she targets in public, for no reason, except that of wanting to exclude and belittle her because she wears a religious symbol that arouses her intolerance,' wrote Justice Christian Brunelle in his ruling.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.