EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 17-year-old girl missing since May found safe

    Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of an Edmonton police alert on Wednesday has been found safe.

    The Edmonton Police Service said she had not been seen since early May. 

    On Thursday afternoon, police announced the girl had been found.

    No further details have been provided.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News