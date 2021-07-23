EDMONTON -- Two men are facing a number of drug and firearm charges after police seized nearly $175,000 worth of fentanyl and a sawed-off rifle from a downtown Edmonton home.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday and found 27 ounces of fentanyl in a concealed bathroom compartment, EPS said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $173,400, police added.

Officers also found a sawed-off Remington 7600 model rifle, a homemade zip gun, ammunition and $3,600 in cash.

Thanh Lam, 57, and Bernard Agustin, 47, are facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.