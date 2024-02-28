19-year-old charged with Monday murder, EPS still seeking suspects

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of 38-year-old Ryan Lariviere on Monday.

Police found Lariviere injured at a home near 147 Avenue and 77 Street while investigating reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Officers and paramedics were unable to save his life, and he died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Muktar Mohammed-Ali was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and pointing a firearm.

Police believe more people were involved in the shooting, and homicide detectives are looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information about Lariviere’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.