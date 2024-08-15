$190K raised for father and son who were struck by a vehicle in Sherwood Park

The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.

Ryan Brodziak, his infant son Ozzy, and his dog Gouda were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man while walking on a sidewalk on Georgian Way on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped the curb, and ended up on a lawn.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Brodziak suffered a "significant spinal cord injury," and remains paralyzed.

Eleven-month-old Ozzy suffered a skull fracture.

Gouda was taken to a vet with minor injuries and has since been released.

Ryan Brodziak (Source: GoFundMe)

Brodziak is a well-known restaurateur in the Edmonton metro area who's been involved in ventures such as The Local Omnivore, Gravy and the Pink Gorilla pizzeria.

Last winter, he biked 165 kilometres to raise thousands of dollars for Boyle Street Community Services.

His brother is former Edmonton Oiler Kyle Brodziak.

The fundraiser for the family had raised $190,000 by Thursday afternoon with 1,700 donations.

"Money is not going to make the problem go away, but it definitely helps," family friend John Iatridis told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

"If he doesn't have to worry about any financial burdens, he can concentrate on healing and getting better and getting back to where he needs to be for his wife, his son and himself."

Iatridis has known Brodziak since they were teenagers.

"He was just always polite and a happy guy, just a good, positive attitude all the time. And he's just stayed like that," Iatridis said of his friend.

"He's a sweet guy, and I know he'll come through this."

Peter Nguyen, the co-owner of Sea Change Brewery, has known Brodziak for 20 years.

"We never really want to live in a state of fear, but in the blink of an eye, something can change so quickly," he said.

"He's just been the nicest human being. Whether you've seen him yesterday or you haven't seen him in years, he's just a welcoming guy."

Crystal Power, owner of Caffreys In The Park, also donated to the fundraiser.

She doesn't know Brodziak personally felt it was important to support the cause.

"I knew that he was a restaurant owner. I have been to that restaurant, and I know multiple people who have worked with him in the past at other places," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"There's the six degrees of separation, but also he's a small business owner himself, and I definitely relate to that."

Police say the man driving the vehicle that hit Brodziak wasn't injured.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti