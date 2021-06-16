EDMONTON -- Two people are in custody after multiple carjackings in St. Albert which prompted the city's schools to enter a hold and secure Wednesday morning.

A third carjacking suspect "still unaccounted for" is believed to be armed and in the Edmonton area Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.

The three stole a blue Toyota Corolla at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Sturgeon Road, police said. There were some attempted carjackings in the downtown core before the three stole a red Jeep Compass on Marion Crescent.

The Corolla was recovered on Madison Avenue, Mounties said, but it's in that Jeep Compass with licence plate CHV 5953 where they believe the third carjacker is.

"We're hoping to locate the Jeep Compass to give us more information about the individual that we have not been able to locate," said Cst. MJ Burroughs. "Again, a firearm was involved in the incidents here in St. Albert so we don’t anyone to approach the Jeep Compass and just to call police immediately."

It's because of that firearm that the RCMP called for the hold and secure in St. Albert schools and daycares.

The hold and secure began at approximately 8:45 a.m. and ended at 10:15 a.m.

No one was injured during the carjackings, RCMP said.