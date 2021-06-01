EDMONTON -- RCMP executed a search warrant on May 22 at a home on Mission Avenue in St. Albert after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the search resulted in a number of items being seized, including:

.22 calibre long rifle

20 gauge sawn off shotgun

Ammunition

Black BB gun

$3,160 in cash

Bill counter

678 psilocybin capsules

212 grams of dried psilocybin

236.6 grams of dried cannabis

180.93 grams of cannabis concentrates

9,508 milligrams of cannabis edibles

Colton Myers, 18, of St. Albert and a 15-year-old female youth also from St. Albert were arrested. RCMP say they face a number of charges:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been altered

Two counts of storing a prohibited or restricted firearm in a careless manner

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose to the public

Two counts of possession of a firearm with a license

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The female youth is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on July 6. Colton Myers is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on June 21.