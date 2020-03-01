EDMONTON -- A 28-year-old Edmonton woman is still in hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while she slept in her home on Saturday.

At least five bullets hit the Mill Woods complex townhouse she lives in after a shooting at a nearby unit.

Police were called to the complex in the area of 78 Street and 38 Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots.

Several people were taken into custody from the complex after a standoff that lasted for several hours.

Mario Menendez’s mother-in-law has lived in the complex for seven years. One of the bullets went through her bedroom window.

“I was in shock. My wife was like, she couldn’t even say anything. She just saying there’s a shooting here, that’s all,” Menendez told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

Fortunately, his mother-in-law wasn’t home at the time of the shooting. He discovered a second bullet in her unit on Sunday. It appears to have come through a sidewall, through a piece of artwork and then hit another wall on the other side of the room.

“Thank god that she wasn’t here because you never know what could happen. It could end in tragedy there,” he said.

Police said no charges have been laid yet.