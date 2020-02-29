EDMONTON -- There was a heavy police presence in Mill Woods on Saturday after a shooting early in the morning.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex in the area of 78 Street and 38 Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a weapons complaint.

"While they were on scene, members heard a second volley of gunfire and some screaming," said Staff Sgt. Ashley Emerson.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital from a nearby suite with non-life threatening injuries with injuries consistent with a gunshot. Investigators believe she was not connected to the incident.

"That female was an innocent bystander in an adjacent unit when struck with one of those rounds that was fired" Emerson said.

Nearby residents were told to stay inside while police negotiated with the shooter. After several hours, police were able to take several people into custody.

No charges have been laid at this time and police say they do not know the motive for the shooting.