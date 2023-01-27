2 charged in north Edmonton death

A man and a woman were charged after a 41-year-old man died earlier this month.

Adam Garrant died in hospital after he was assaulted in a home in the area of 172 Avenue and 102 Street on Jan. 12.

A 41-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and weapon-related offences.

A 39-year-old woman is facing three firearm-related charges.

The cause of death has not been released "for investigative reasons," police said.