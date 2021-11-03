2 children hospitalized after pedestrian crash in Sherwood Park: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Two children were taken to hospital after a crash in Sherwood Park Wednesday afternoon.

Strathcona County RCMP responded to a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on Crimson Drive near Carlyle Crescent at 2:06 p.m.

The two children were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed to traffic.

RCMP say a collision analyst is assisting in the investigation.