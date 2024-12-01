EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • City of Edmonton to lift extreme weather measures on Monday

    Edmonton's skyline on Nov. 27, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton's skyline on Nov. 27, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    With temperatures forecast to rise in Edmonton, the city says it will lift its extreme weather measures on Monday.

    The protocol started a week ago and was extended on Thursday. The city activates it when temperatures are expected to drop to -20 C with wind chill for three nights in a row.

    The city activates its extreme weather response to help vulnerable people deal with cold outdoor conditions, which includes expanded overnight shelter capacity and additional overnight bus shuttle service to shelter.

    According to Environment Canada and Climate Cange, Saturday's overnight low was -17 C (-26 C with the windchill), -19 C (-28 C with windchill) on Friday, -28 C (-33 C) on Thursday, -12 C (-19 C) on Wednesday), -23 C (-30 C) on Tuesday and -16 C (-23 C) on Monday.

    Monday's overnight low is forecast to drop to -15 C, -22 C with the windchill before the temperature rises to 2 C. A high of 8 C is expected Tuesday before temperatures drop again on Wednesday. The high that day is forecast to be -10 C.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News