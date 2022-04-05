2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail on Monday, April 4, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean Amato). Two people were killed and one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail on Monday, April 4, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean Amato).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island